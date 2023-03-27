In spite of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGIO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $21.74 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $21.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583969 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 17, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $32.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares for $22.49 per share. The transaction valued at 449,817 led to the insider holds 117,879 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 504 shares of AGIO for $12,242 on Mar 03. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,741 shares after completing the transaction at $24.29 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Schenkein David P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $25.37 each. As a result, the insider received 507,400 and left with 117,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 85.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGIO has traded an average of 526.50K shares per day and 578.74k over the past ten days. A total of 54.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.32 and a low estimate of -$1.89, while EPS last year was -$1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.71, with high estimates of -$1.63 and low estimates of -$1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.22 and -$6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.56. EPS for the following year is -$6.43, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.56 and -$8.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.8M and the low estimate is $19.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 114.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.