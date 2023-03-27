In spite of AvePoint Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVPT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, AvePoint Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.93, down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590403 shares were traded. AVPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1848.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On November 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $6.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5601.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVPT traded 405.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 591.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.80M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $63.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.3M to a low estimate of $63.6M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.84M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.14M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.29M and the low estimate is $267.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.