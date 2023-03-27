In spite of BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:BRSP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) closed at $5.60 up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683383 shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $11.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 17, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Witt Andrew Elmore bought 10,000 shares of BRSP for $71,800 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 368,211 shares after completing the transaction at $7.18 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, RICE CATHERINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,316 and bolstered with 65,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRSP has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 126.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.97M. Insiders hold about 1.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRSP is 0.80, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.2M to a low estimate of $30.5M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.74M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.99M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.63M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.7M and the low estimate is $123.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.