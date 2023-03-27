In the case of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT), what’s next?

The closing price of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) was $6.03 for the day, up 1.86% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 940954 shares were traded. HT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11.50 from $13 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Hutchison Thomas J III bought 5,000 shares for $8.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,800 led to the insider holds 151,319 shares of the business.

Gillespie Michael R sold 10,000 shares of HT for $85,000 on Dec 30. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Gillespie Michael R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 29,887 shares for $8.45 each. As a result, the insider received 252,445 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hersha’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HT has reached a high of $11.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

HT traded an average of 649.60K shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.33M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 767.54k with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, HT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.3M to a low estimate of $87.39M. As of the current estimate, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s year-ago sales were $93.48M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.93M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $412.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $396.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.99M, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $362.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.62M and the low estimate is $335.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.