In the case of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), what’s next?

The closing price of Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) was $37.75 for the day, down -2.15% from the previous closing price of $38.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820274 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 23,323 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,055 led to the insider holds 99,860 shares of the business.

MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID sold 54,009 shares of MC for $2,329,408 on Mar 01. The Co-President, MD now owns 123,183 shares after completing the transaction at $43.13 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, MAHMOODZADEGAN NAVID, who serves as the Co-President, MD of the company, sold 52,209 shares for $43.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,256,473 and left with 177,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.73.

Shares Statistics:

MC traded an average of 586.93K shares per day over the past three months and 615.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, MC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57. The current Payout Ratio is 104.60% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.66M to a low estimate of $170M. As of the current estimate, Moelis & Company’s year-ago sales were $298.21M, an estimated decrease of -35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.04M, a decrease of -8.60% over than the figure of -$35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $940M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $972.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $985.3M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.