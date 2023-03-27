In What Direction Will Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) Stock Goes From Here?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed the day trading at $153.20 up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $149.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681732 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.38.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 216.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $160.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares for $165.75 per share. The transaction valued at 107,738 led to the insider holds 6,405 shares of the business.

McNeal Gwyn Goodson sold 1,500 shares of EXR for $246,000 on Mar 02. The EVP/Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,290 shares after completing the transaction at $164.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Sondhi Samrat, who serves as the Executive VP and CMO of the company, sold 6,290 shares for $161.88 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,225 and left with 82,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $222.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXR traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXR traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 133.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

EXR’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.48, up from 3.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.16 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $426.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $438.5M to a low estimate of $400.53M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.54M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.25M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.