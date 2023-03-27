Invest in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) closed at $7.54 in the last session, down -0.40% from day before closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540619 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On November 18, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59933.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLU traded on average about 667.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 899.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.17% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.44M, compared to 10.33M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.12.