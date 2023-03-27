Invest in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) closed at $1.94 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734124 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when ADLER JASON MARC bought 109,588 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 307,581 led to the insider holds 1,049,988 shares of the business.

ADLER JASON MARC bought 94,600 shares of CRON for $267,604 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 973,277 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, ADLER JASON MARC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 88,152 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 254,980 and bolstered with 907,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $4.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7839.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRON traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 378.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.58M. Insiders hold about 46.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 7.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.71M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.8M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.54M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.