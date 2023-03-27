Invest in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $7.34 in the prior trading day, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) closed at $7.40, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4772956 shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,100 led to the insider holds 2,396,099 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 4.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $250.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $268M to a low estimate of $241.84M. As of the current estimate, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s year-ago sales were $189.93M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.62M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.01M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $988.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.13M, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $952.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.