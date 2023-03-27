Invest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $7.89 in the last session, up 1.54% from day before closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1967623 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $17 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

New Street Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $22.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAGS traded on average about 3.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 325.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $783.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $834.41M to a low estimate of $771.74M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $605.22M, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $794.37M, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $755.67M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.