Investing in Bank OZK (OZK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Bank OZK’s stock clocked out at $34.36, up 3.96% from its previous closing price of $33.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3868869 shares were traded. OZK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OZK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $47 from $48 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $48.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $42.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has reached a high of $49.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OZK traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OZK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.82M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.10, OZK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for OZK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.48 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.78. EPS for the following year is $5.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $353.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.72M to a low estimate of $334.4M. As of the current estimate, Bank OZK’s year-ago sales were $280.82M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.93M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $377.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OZK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.