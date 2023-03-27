Investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) closed at $34.22 up 2.30% from its previous closing price of $33.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531854 shares were traded. EGBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Gabelli & Co Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGBN has reached a high of $59.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGBN has traded an average of 229.07K shares per day and 497.19k over the past ten days. A total of 31.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGBN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 942.76k with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 938.98k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EGBN is 1.80, from 0.91 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 39.70% for EGBN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2013 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.83 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $85.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $87.1M to a low estimate of $83.4M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.45M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.6M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $359.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.87M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.4M and the low estimate is $335M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.