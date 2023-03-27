Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.88, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1502333 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7600.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Papadopoulos Didier sold 4,314 shares for $3.76 per share. The transaction valued at 16,221 led to the insider holds 127,814 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 42,151 shares of JOBY for $210,755 on Feb 23. The insider now owns 32,851 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, sold 29,434 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 147,170 and left with 59,406,823 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6120.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOBY traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 609.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.71M with a Short Ratio of 32.54M, compared to 37.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.8.