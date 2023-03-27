IOT (Samsara Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $18.13 up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $18.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2134551 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.74.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Samsara Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $18 previously.

On March 16, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Biswas Sanjit sold 92,773 shares for $18.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,707,328 led to the insider holds 91,438 shares of the business.

Bicket John sold 89,852 shares of IOT for $1,652,297 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 27,807 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Munk James Andrew, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,129 shares for $19.11 each. As a result, the insider received 59,785 and left with 362,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $21.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOT has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 4.33M over the past ten days. A total of 521.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 9.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $176M to a low estimate of $170.3M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.75M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.63M, an increase of 28.00% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $642M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $821.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $809.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.