Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) closed at $35.01 in the last session, up 2.97% from day before closing price of $34.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772458 shares were traded. AUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares for $34.53 per share. The transaction valued at 172,642 led to the insider holds 37,313 shares of the business.

Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares of AUB for $175,167 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 32,313 shares after completing the transaction at $35.03 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Ellett Frank Russell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 349,800 and bolstered with 27,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atlantic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUB has reached a high of $41.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUB traded on average about 732.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUB as of Dec 29, 2022 were 612.8k with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 675.81k on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AUB is 1.20, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 39.00% for AUB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $193.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.5M to a low estimate of $191.9M. As of the current estimate, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.08M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.06M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $808.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $796.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $702.78M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.1M and the low estimate is $809M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.