Is Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $12.17 in the prior trading day, Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) closed at $12.52, up 2.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823912 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BANC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Barker James Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 202,491 led to the insider holds 139,680 shares of the business.

Barker James Andrew bought 35,000 shares of BANC for $578,676 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 124,680 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Barker James Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,435 shares for $16.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 222,154 and bolstered with 89,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $20.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 503.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.81% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 939.16k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BANC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $80.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.41M to a low estimate of $78.2M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.44M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.56M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.4M and the low estimate is $328M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.