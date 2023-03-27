Is this a Prime Time To acquire Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock

After finishing at $30.34 in the prior trading day, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $30.39, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749661 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Burrell Terry-Ann sold 36,152 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,747 led to the insider holds 31,277 shares of the business.

Burrell Terry-Ann sold 1,102 shares of BEAM for $49,763 on Jan 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,277 shares after completing the transaction at $45.16 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,810 shares for $45.01 each. As a result, the insider received 666,657 and left with 31,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 919.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.42M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 11.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.62% and a Short% of Float of 20.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.25 and -$5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.32 and -$6.47.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $12.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.07M, an estimated decrease of -75.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44M, an increase of 35.70% over than the figure of -$75.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, up 6.10% from the average estimate.