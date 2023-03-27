Is this a Prime Time To acquire Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) stock

The price of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $111.22 in the last session, up 3.84% from day before closing price of $107.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142816 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $140 from $380 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $165.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 45,207 shares for $119.37 per share. The transaction valued at 5,396,367 led to the insider holds 615,269 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $513,450 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 585,975 shares after completing the transaction at $102.69 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Dixon Robert D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $97.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 194,550 and bolstered with 8,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $328.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNRC traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 5.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.83 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $7.28, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.24 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $996.3M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $946.99M, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $845.31M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6B and the low estimate is $3.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.