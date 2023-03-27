Is this a Prime Time To acquire InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock

The price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) closed at $30.03 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $30.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005398 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $41.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INMD traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 16.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 4.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.2M to a low estimate of $127M. As of the current estimate, InMode Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $110.54M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.05M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $448M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.56M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $522.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $530.3M and the low estimate is $504.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.