Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) closed at $70.90 in the last session, up 1.79% from day before closing price of $69.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746796 shares were traded. WTFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 7,100 shares for $73.31 per share. The transaction valued at 520,501 led to the insider holds 47,173 shares of the business.

STOEHR DAVID L sold 3,297 shares of WTFC for $299,532 on Mar 03. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 14,728 shares after completing the transaction at $90.85 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KENNEY BRIAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,600 shares for $92.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,718 and bolstered with 6,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $98.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTFC traded on average about 578.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.96M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 994.15k with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WTFC is 1.60, which was 1.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.4, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.82 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.3 and $9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.77. EPS for the following year is $10.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $574.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $587.8M to a low estimate of $557.8M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $462.08M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $593.86M, an increase of 34.70% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $603.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $572.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.