It’s a good day to be an Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shareholder

In the latest session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $1.90 down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4010758 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8792.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9306.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGC has traded an average of 7.68M shares per day and 5.99M over the past ten days. A total of 494.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.97M. Insiders hold about 34.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.05% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 53.76M with a Short Ratio of 45.36M, compared to 58.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.06% and a Short% of Float of 17.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $84.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $137.76M to a low estimate of $67.68M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.81M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.42M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.92M and the low estimate is $303.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.