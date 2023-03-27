It’s a good day to be an Immatics N.V. (IMTX) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669130 shares were traded. IMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Immatics N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bryan Garnier on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On November 20, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On September 22, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Immatics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMTX has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMTX has traded an average of 209.69K shares per day and 289.15k over the past ten days. A total of 75.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.48M. Insiders hold about 29.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IMTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.54M to a low estimate of $5.68M. As of the current estimate, Immatics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $16.03M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.43M, up 360.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.76M and the low estimate is $36.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.