It’s a good day to be an NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569055 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

For a deeper understanding of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1569.

For the past three months, NXE has traded an average of 2.42M shares per day and 2.45M over the past ten days. A total of 480.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.45M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 17.64M, compared to 15.87M on Dec 29, 2022.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.09.