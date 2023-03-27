It’s an appealing income play to consider Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)

After finishing at $26.34 in the prior trading day, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at $26.45, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577860 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Houston John G sold 5,878 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 173,577 led to the insider holds 917,427 shares of the business.

Cassidy Sean A sold 1,745 shares of ARVN for $51,530 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,618 shares after completing the transaction at $29.53 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Taylor Ian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,051 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 31,036 and left with 101,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $75.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 501.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 5.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$1.29 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$5.91, with 20 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$7.18.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $28.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Arvinas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.3M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.7M, up 158.20% from the average estimate.