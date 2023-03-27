It’s an appealing income play to consider Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

After finishing at $5.63 in the prior trading day, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $5.57, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3827092 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAND by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.81M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 4.21M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $38.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.4M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $29.82M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $155M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198M and the low estimate is $166M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.