It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) stock

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed the day trading at $110.83 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $111.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2009754 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 13, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $140.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $145.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $145 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $231.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAP traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAP traded about 2.15M shares per day. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.37% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

AAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.8 and $12.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $12.92, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.29 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $11.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.