It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) closed the day trading at $34.13 up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $33.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 867316 shares were traded. CATY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CATY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on July 14, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 02, 2018, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when TANG ANTHONY M sold 5,000 shares for $45.20 per share. The transaction valued at 226,000 led to the insider holds 208,964 shares of the business.

TANG ANTHONY M sold 10,000 shares of CATY for $432,400 on Dec 09. The Vice Chairman now owns 213,964 shares after completing the transaction at $43.24 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, WU PETER, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 17,095 shares for $46.22 each. As a result, the insider received 790,131 and left with 375,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cathay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CATY has reached a high of $47.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CATY traded about 363.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CATY traded about 811.26k shares per day. A total of 73.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.39M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CATY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

CATY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for CATY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $4.81.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $210.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.7M to a low estimate of $204.9M. As of the current estimate, Cathay General Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $179.42M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.55M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.27M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CATY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $804.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $843.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $790.51M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.5M and the low estimate is $809.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.