It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) stock

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed the day trading at $10.11 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538392 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COGT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On June 28, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COGT traded about 631.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COGT traded about 703.24k shares per day. A total of 70.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.89M. Shares short for COGT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$2.1, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$2.52.