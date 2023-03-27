MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $7.44 in the prior trading day, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $7.26, down -2.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215013 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.39M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.61% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 4.72M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.