MTB (M&T Bank Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $114.93 up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $112.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3020434 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of M&T Bank Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $171.76.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTB has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 3.99M over the past ten days. A total of 171.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 5.20, from 4.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 43.50% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.14 and a low estimate of $3.81, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $4.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.3 and $16.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.92. EPS for the following year is $18.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $16.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 65.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $65.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.18B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.