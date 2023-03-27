OSUR (OraSure Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed at $5.78 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590531 shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on August 21, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 104,782 shares of the business.

Aspinall Mara G. bought 6,000 shares of OSUR for $25,138 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 77,218 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gagliano Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,658 and bolstered with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSUR has traded an average of 563.18K shares per day and 641.22k over the past ten days. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.5M to a low estimate of $95.71M. As of the current estimate, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.57M, an estimated increase of 52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.35M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.36M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $363.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.67M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $211M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.