Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) closed the day trading at $90.75 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $90.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3862408 shares were traded. PM stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $116 from $106 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Barth Werner sold 8,000 shares for $98.35 per share. The transaction valued at 786,816 led to the insider holds 87,321 shares of the business.

Calantzopoulos Andre sold 80,000 shares of PM for $8,028,000 on Feb 17. The Exec. Chairman of the Board now owns 1,007,048 shares after completing the transaction at $100.35 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $100.64 each. As a result, the insider received 4,528,800 and left with 380,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $109.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PM traded about 4.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PM traded about 7.31M shares per day. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 8.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Dividends & Splits

PM’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.08, up from 4.77 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.42 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $7.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $7.1B. As of the current estimate, Philip Morris International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.83B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.36B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.76B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.61B and the low estimate is $32.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.