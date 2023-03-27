PRTA (Prothena Corporation plc): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed at $47.07 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $48.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630806 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Walker Karin L sold 5,000 shares for $47.72 per share. The transaction valued at 238,610 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Walker Karin L sold 20,000 shares of PRTA for $968,346 on Mar 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $48.42 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Malecek Michael J, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $48.44 each. As a result, the insider received 726,592 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $66.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRTA traded on average about 499.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 4.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.78, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -79.30% from the average estimate.