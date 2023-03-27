SNOW (Snowflake Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Snowflake Inc.’s stock clocked out at $136.53, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $140.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3642916 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 138.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $144.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $173.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Dageville Benoit sold 57,963 shares for $142.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,230,746 led to the insider holds 43,063 shares of the business.

Dageville Benoit sold 58,647 shares of SNOW for $7,992,413 on Mar 15. The President of Products now owns 13,296 shares after completing the transaction at $136.28 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Slootman Frank, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 1,701 shares for $141.38 each. As a result, the insider received 240,487 and left with 130,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $246.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNOW traded 5.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 320.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.01M with a Short Ratio of 13.95M, compared to 11.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 33 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $574.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $602M to a low estimate of $550.09M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.77M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.89M, an increase of 46.80% less than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $517M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.