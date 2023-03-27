The name Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) should be kept on your radar

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1372504 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.13.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $30.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 17,528 shares for $28.39 per share. The transaction valued at 497,620 led to the insider holds 35,686 shares of the business.

Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of ANF for $1,461,252 on Jan 26. The President-Global Brands now owns 101,248 shares after completing the transaction at $27.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, BURMAN TERRY LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,663 shares for $22.57 each. As a result, the insider received 962,733 and left with 53,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 455.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $38.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANF has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.72M over the past ten days. A total of 49.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Shares short for ANF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $795.33M, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $824.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.71B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.