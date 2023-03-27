There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) can be one of them

The closing price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) was $5.92 for the day, up 2.96% from the previous closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319803 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

EBR traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Shares short for EBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 797.98k with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 1.09M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.