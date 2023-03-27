There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) can be one of them

The closing price of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) was $66.97 for the day, down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $68.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183352 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $67 from $48 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $73.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.36.

Shares Statistics:

FOUR traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.49M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 10.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $618.9M to a low estimate of $522M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.4M, an estimated increase of 36.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $547.12M, an increase of 36.10% less than the figure of $36.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.