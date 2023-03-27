There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) can be one of them

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) closed the day trading at $35.78 down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $36.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978565 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $49 from $71 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $31.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $39.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHAVY OLIVIER sold 2,650 shares for $37.51 per share. The transaction valued at 99,402 led to the insider holds 12,411 shares of the business.

HERRERA GEORGE sold 2,069 shares of TNL for $77,650 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $37.53 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, HERRERA GEORGE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 786 shares for $43.52 each. As a result, the insider received 34,205 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $59.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNL traded about 737.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNL traded about 924.85k shares per day. A total of 79.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.12M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Dividends & Splits

TNL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.65, up from 1.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for TNL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2215:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $907.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $863.75M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $870M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.22M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $902M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $811.09M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.