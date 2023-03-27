There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) can be one of them

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) closed the day trading at $17.27 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $17.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1751877 shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.96.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 90,512 led to the insider holds 16,187 shares of the business.

Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares of VIRT for $93,800 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 12,187 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On May 05, another insider, Cavoli Stephen, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $28.90 each. As a result, the insider received 866,940 and left with 73,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIRT traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIRT traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 99.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 4.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

VIRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $322.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.4M to a low estimate of $294.5M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522.31M, an estimated decrease of -38.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.01M, a decrease of -11.30% over than the figure of -$38.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.14M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.