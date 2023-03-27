There is a good chance Antero Resources Corporation (AR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed at $21.72 in the last session, up 3.38% from day before closing price of $21.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4352697 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $28 from $31 previously.

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 24,435,884 led to the insider holds 4,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 220,245 shares of AR for $6,862,284 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 4,779,755 shares after completing the transaction at $31.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pearce Sheri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 97,570 and left with 91,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AR traded on average about 6.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.50M, compared to 17.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 115.80% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.02B and the low estimate is $5.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.