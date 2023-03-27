There is a good chance Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $189.69 in the prior trading day, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed at $189.46, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2683218 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $210.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $237.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on December 06, 2022, with a $237 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Frieson Donald sold 9,411 shares for $197.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,853,967 led to the insider holds 17,888 shares of the business.

McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares of LOW for $3,118,677 on Dec 19. The EVP, Stores now owns 28,353 shares after completing the transaction at $203.82 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCCANLESS ROSS W, who serves as the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 57,629 shares for $211.35 each. As a result, the insider received 12,179,652 and left with 26,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $223.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 618.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 594.99M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 13.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.30, compared to 4.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.13 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.13 and $13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.74. EPS for the following year is $13.92, with 35 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $11.94.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $22.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.15B to a low estimate of $22.5B. As of the current estimate, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.34B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.55B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.82B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.29B and the low estimate is $85.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.