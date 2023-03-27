There Is Still Room For Arconic Corporation (ARNC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) was $26.59 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $26.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544392 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $21 from $23 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $22.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.06.

Shares Statistics:

ARNC traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.5B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $7.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.