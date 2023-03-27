There Is Still Room For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed the day trading at $131.54 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $134.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2701047 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRWD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Kurtz George sold 58,720 shares for $134.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,912,776 led to the insider holds 1,004,878 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 16,615 shares of CRWD for $2,214,828 on Mar 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 336,838 shares after completing the transaction at $133.30 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 10,462 shares for $131.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,379,415 and left with 198,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $242.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRWD traded about 5.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRWD traded about 5.02M shares per day. A total of 235.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 7.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 39 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $625M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $629M to a low estimate of $620M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.01M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.28M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $692M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $631M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.