There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).

As of close of business last night, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $69.04, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $69.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716970 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 23, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $75.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares for $70.36 per share. The transaction valued at 492,513 led to the insider holds 56,639 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares of ZM for $484,634 on Mar 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,639 shares after completing the transaction at $69.23 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $68.32 each. As a result, the insider received 220,271 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $127.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZM traded 3.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 293.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.02M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.01M, compared to 15.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.62 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 27 analysts expect revenue to total $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.