There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Abcam plc (ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) closed the day trading at $12.98 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1218675 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABCM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABCM traded about 638.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABCM traded about 866.87k shares per day. A total of 228.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.28M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 400.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 1.71M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.