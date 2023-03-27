This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)

As of close of business last night, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.34, up 0.41% from its previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199093 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 859,249 led to the insider holds 55,859,493 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of ABCL for $2,292,460 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 55,844,391 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,173 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,842 and bolstered with 55,644,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbCellera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABCL traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.13M with a Short Ratio of 23.05M, compared to 15.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 12.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $50.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88M to a low estimate of $22.49M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.33M, an estimated decrease of -63.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.76M, a decrease of -95.30% less than the figure of -$63.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.87M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $551M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $486.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $517.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.2M, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $256M and the low estimate is $39.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -79.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.