This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

As of close of business last night, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.95, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787593 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $15.

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Soucy Arthur L sold 7,353 shares for $11.48 per share. The transaction valued at 84,420 led to the insider holds 17,955 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,551,920 shares of HAYW for $17,878,118 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,744,750 shares after completing the transaction at $11.52 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,346,129 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 119,187,406 and left with 1,834,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $17.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAYW traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Shares short for HAYW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 13.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 49.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $260.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $266.69M to a low estimate of $247.53M. As of the current estimate, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $352.38M, an estimated decrease of -26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.76M, a decrease of -35.70% less than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.72M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.