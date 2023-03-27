This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

In the latest session, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) closed at $19.11 up 1.43% from its previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693065 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Outset Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Brottem John L. sold 4,130 shares for $20.82 per share. The transaction valued at 85,987 led to the insider holds 61,597 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 30,000 shares of OM for $674,487 on Mar 01. The Chair and CEO now owns 412,451 shares after completing the transaction at $22.48 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Vazquez Martin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $22.33 each. As a result, the insider received 111,651 and left with 103,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $48.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OM has traded an average of 551.97K shares per day and 676.66k over the past ten days. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Shares short for OM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.72 and -$3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.51M to a low estimate of $28.6M. As of the current estimate, Outset Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.15M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.17M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.1M and the low estimate is $144.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.