This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: VTEX (VTEX)

As of close of business last night, VTEX’s stock clocked out at $3.68, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579887 shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.30.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2022, with a $4.30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8696.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTEX traded 264.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 280.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 24.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 971.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $46.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.08M to a low estimate of $45.4M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $37.12M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.25M, an increase of 24.80% over than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.78M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.77M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.27M and the low estimate is $185.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.