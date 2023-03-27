Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed the day trading at $25.60 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $26.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655603 shares were traded. PLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.30.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Coulie Bernard sold 15,000 shares for $33.61 per share. The transaction valued at 504,200 led to the insider holds 240,112 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 15,000 shares of PLRX for $513,230 on Feb 02. The President and CEO now owns 240,112 shares after completing the transaction at $34.22 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Coulie Bernard, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.38 each. As a result, the insider received 515,767 and left with 240,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLRX traded about 820.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLRX traded about 433.06k shares per day. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 6.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.47 and -$3.42.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $820k. As of the current estimate, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2M, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57M, up 18.70% from the average estimate.